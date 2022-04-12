ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Drugs, guns seized in police raid

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333EGe_0f6tNABT00

The Michigan State Police Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office seized stolen firearms and drugs in a raid Thursday, April 7 in Scipio Township.

The raid was conducted in concert with the MSP Emergency Support Team and Jackson Narcotics Office in the 9800 block of Cranberry Lake Road.

A news release indicated the EST team conducted the initial entry and secured the property and as a result of the search warrant, detectives seized methamphetamine and several firearms.

Two suspects were identified and arrested leaving the location. Numerous felony charges will be sought from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a stolen firearm — all felonies in the State of Michigan.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police - Jackson Post and MSP K-9 unit assisted.

RHINO is asking for residents to contact their office at (517) 265-5787 with any information regarding narcotics activity.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Three charged in drug operation

Three Mount Airy residents are awaiting court dates after being arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to trafficking or possession of methamphetamine. Jason Daniel Tate, 38, Amber Nicole Hackler, 37, and Steven Ray Wall, 65, all of of 188 Critz Street, Mount Airy were arrested in a joint drug operation between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the Pilot Mountain Police Department.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
Hillsdale County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
County
Hillsdale County, MI
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Kait 8

Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth. According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Michigan State Police#Police Raid#State Of Michigan#Jackson Narcotics Office#Msp K 9
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Telegraph

Drug felonies charged against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Michigan residents were charged Tuesday with methamphetamine trafficking. Adriann B. Pypkowski, 29, of Macomb, Michigan; and Charles D. Cowley, 28, of Detroit, were each charged March 15 with methamphetamine trafficking, an enhanced Class X felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

841
Followers
482
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy