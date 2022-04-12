Aldi Has the Cutest Spring Doormats Right Now & They are Under $10

Aldi. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows. Aldi. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

Spring cleaning isn’t just about organizing your closet and completing a list of chores. It’s also an excuse to switch up your home décor to usher in a new season. Goodbye dreary winter colors, hello spring pastels! One fun way to welcome spring into your home is with a pretty new doormat from Aldi, which are only available for a limited time.

Instagram user @ohheyaldi posted a reel of new spring doormats spotted at Aldi that are so colorful and cute. They are 18-by-30 inches and will easily fit on your front porch. And the best part? They are only $8.99 each! So, you should definitely get one for your back porch, too.

There are five unique choices: one with colorful flowers that reads, “bloom where you are planted”; one with a teal truck with carrots in the bed that reads, “welcome to our carrot patch”; one with a bike that reads, “welcome”; one with a bee that reads, “home sweet home”; and one with a watering can filled with flowers that reads, “spring has sprung.”

These mats are just so fun. Pick one up for an easy — an affordable! — way to celebrate spring on your front porch.

Courtesy of Aldi. Aldi

Huntington Home 18” x 30” Coir Mat, Aldi – $8.99

This welcome mat reminds you that home is the perfect place to thrive and grow.

Courtesy of Aldi. Aldi

Huntington Home 18” x 30” Coir Mat, Aldi – $8.99

Invite others to your carrot patch with this fun welcome mat.

Courtesy of Aldi. Aldi

Huntington Home 18” x 30” Coir Mat, Aldi – $8.99

We are loving the flowers on this welcome mat. Spring is here, and we couldn’t be happier!

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: