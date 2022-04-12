ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's Divorce from Kanye West Started Out With Months of the Silent Treatment

By Kristyn Burtt
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian is letting everyone know that her divorce from Kanye West has been rocky since the beginning. Even though she hopes to one day be co-parenting their four kids amicably with the rapper, that hasn’t been the case so far ( which we kind of guessed ).

The shocking part of her revelations on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast is how long they reportedly went without speaking. “We went off and on, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” Kim shared. “Then we started talking again, and I went to the Donda premiere.” West was still seeing North West, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, during this time, but she and her ex “ took a minute of not talking.

While Kim thinks their emotional distance is a normal part of any split, she hopes it’s a temporary situation. “I only hope for – I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day, ” she added. She knows that the Yeezy founder will always be family because they were friends long before they ever were romantically involved. “We’re always gonna have so much love, and we love our kids, and we both love the time we spent together,” she said. “I think that we’ll always have that and always cherish that, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out for whatever reasons.”

And that’s why she has patience for the awkward transition time because the SKIMS entrepreneur knows that they will be a united front eventually. It’s something she experienced firsthand when her mom, Kris Jenner, divorced her late dad, Robert Kardashian, decades ago. “I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time,” she recalled. “It took people a minute to readjust, and I’ve seen it all before.”

SheKnows

SheKnows

