Only 19 days into 2022, I managed both to contract Omicron and have my car stolen. When I attempted to pinpoint the origin of my terrible car-ma, the only thing I could come up with was the cashmere scarf I had picked up off the ground at the San Diego Airport back in December. It did not belong to me. It was not mine to take. However, it was cashmere, and it was evident it had been sitting at the Southwest terminal for a very long time. Its owner was nowhere to be found, and was probably on a plane heading somewhere like Paris or the Cayman Islands — not, like me, to the mountains of North Carolina. My husband Aaron wrinkled up his nose when he saw it in my hands. “You probably have Covid now,” he said in disgust.

LA MESA, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO