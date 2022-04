A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...

