Fatality in Monday Morning Wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A tow truck driver is in the hospital after being injured while working a wreck early Saturday morning. According to Lexington police, investigators responded to a single-car wreck shortly after after 1:30 A.M near the inner loop of New Circle Road at Winchester. Police say the road was blocked off to traffic while a clean up was done.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 25 DAYS AGO