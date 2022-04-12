ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon County, GA

Fatality in Monday Morning Wreck

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 1 day ago

One person was killed in a Monday morning wreck on Switch Road in Gordon County. According to...

sky21.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a wreck on Friday morning on Old Highway 15. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the single-car wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. The driver, an adult woman, reportedly struck a culvert before hitting a tree.
JONES COUNTY, MS
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Gordon County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gordon County, GA
State
Montana State
City
Rutledge, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal stabbing Monday in Marshall County

The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Monday in Grant. Taylor Hamilton Olson, 30, was killed on Olinger Road. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Andrew Landers of Phil Campbell after the incident. Landers is charged with murder. He's being held in the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Multiple warrants issued for second suspect in Staunton Drive Shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police issued multiple new warrants in connection to the shooting of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall on March 31, 2022. These warrants, for one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault, are issued for Eurica Turpin, 19. Probable cause has been established, according to Columbus Police. Another suspect, Ceonna Turpin, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVQ

Tow truck driver injured while assisting Saturday morning wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A tow truck driver is in the hospital after being injured while working a wreck early Saturday morning. According to Lexington police, investigators responded to a single-car wreck shortly after after 1:30 A.M near the inner loop of New Circle Road at Winchester. Police say the road was blocked off to traffic while a clean up was done.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Traffic Accident#The Georgia State Patrol
11Alive

Suwanee Police working fatal wreck on I-85 North

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Suwanee said Monday afternoon they were working a fatal wreck that had closed nearly all lanes of I-85 North. The incident occurred near Exit 111, and involved a tractor-trailer and a van according to police. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the crash Monday. Firefighters surrounded...
SUWANEE, GA
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating Monday morning attempted robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery Monday morning. Police say officers responded to an attempted robbery at the One Main Financial near 120th and West Center Road at 10:03 a.m. Investigators say a black female wearing a mask entered the building and showed...
OMAHA, NE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Sister defends man accused in fatal wreck

Family of a man accused of killing two men in a wreck earlier this week are defending him and questioning the reporting of his pending court cases. Douglas Darrell Whitby III, 23, faces charges of failure to stop for a stop sign and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. The N.C....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Journal Star

Peoria woman charged with aggravated DUI in deaths of pedestrians; vodka found at the scene

PEKIN — A Peoria woman faces up to 28 years in prison after being charged this week in connection with a fatal crash that killed two pedestrians in East Peoria. Stephanie Melgoza, 23, was charged Tuesday in Tazewell County Circuit Court with felony counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving and unlawful possession of marijuana in the deaths of Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and Paul Prowant, 55, of Seattle. ...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy