Fatality in Monday Morning Wreck

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a wreck on Friday morning on Old Highway 15. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the single-car wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. The driver, an adult woman, reportedly struck a culvert before hitting a tree.
The body of a 40-year-old father wrapped up and inside a toolbox was found along a rural road in Georgia, police said. The discovery prompted an investigation and the Polk County Police Department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The body was found by Public Works Department employees...
ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Monday in Grant. Taylor Hamilton Olson, 30, was killed on Olinger Road. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Andrew Landers of Phil Campbell after the incident. Landers is charged with murder. He's being held in the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police issued multiple new warrants in connection to the shooting of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall on March 31, 2022. These warrants, for one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault, are issued for Eurica Turpin, 19. Probable cause has been established, according to Columbus Police. Another suspect, Ceonna Turpin, […]
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A tow truck driver is in the hospital after being injured while working a wreck early Saturday morning. According to Lexington police, investigators responded to a single-car wreck shortly after after 1:30 A.M near the inner loop of New Circle Road at Winchester. Police say the road was blocked off to traffic while a clean up was done.
SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Suwanee said Monday afternoon they were working a fatal wreck that had closed nearly all lanes of I-85 North. The incident occurred near Exit 111, and involved a tractor-trailer and a van according to police. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the crash Monday. Firefighters surrounded...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery Monday morning. Police say officers responded to an attempted robbery at the One Main Financial near 120th and West Center Road at 10:03 a.m. Investigators say a black female wearing a mask entered the building and showed...
Family of a man accused of killing two men in a wreck earlier this week are defending him and questioning the reporting of his pending court cases. Douglas Darrell Whitby III, 23, faces charges of failure to stop for a stop sign and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. The N.C....
PEKIN — A Peoria woman faces up to 28 years in prison after being charged this week in connection with a fatal crash that killed two pedestrians in East Peoria.
Stephanie Melgoza, 23, was charged Tuesday in Tazewell County Circuit Court with felony counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving and unlawful possession of marijuana in the deaths of Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and Paul Prowant, 55, of Seattle.
...
Comments / 0