Chicago, IL

CFPB sues TransUnion for violating previous agreement

By KEN SWEET, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suingTransUnion and one of its long-time executives alleging that the credit company completely “disregarded” a previous order from five years ago to stop selling dubious credit-related products and marketing. TransUnion entered into an agreement with the...

