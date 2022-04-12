ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

O’Rourke addresses Abbott’s border policies ahead of end of Title 42

By Paola Cepeda
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election Beto O’Rourke held...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
MSNBC

Greg Abbott's border patrol stunt looks to a new leader

Following months of criticism and damning news reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s replacing the state military's top official — a figure central to Abbott’s botched immigration crackdown known as Operation Lone Star. Abbott said Monday that the Texas Military Department is moving on from Maj....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Day After
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott to drop off migrants in DC after 'chaos' from Biden's policies: 'What better place?'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a new approach to increase awareness of the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border: transporting migrants directly to the U.S. Capitol. Gov. Abbott told "America’s Newsroom" Thursday that the Biden administration’s immigration policies have created chaos and that the president has refused to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border to witness the result of his policies firsthand.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Border officials expect Biden to end Trump Title 42 border policy in April

Border officials are expecting and preparing for an April announcement of plans to end a pandemic policy implemented by the Trump administration that allows for immediately turning migrants back to Mexico, multiple government officials told the Washington Examiner. Democrats and immigrant advocates have pushed President Joe Biden to end the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Europe calls on Texas governor to grant Melissa Lucio clemency as execution looms

The case for granting Melissa Lucio clemency, which had already been gaining traction with dozens of US lawmakers, jurors from her own trial and even reality star Kim Kardashian, is now attracting international pressure as the European Union has called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reverse his state’s death sentence of the woman.Lucio, a mother of 14 and victim of domestic violence, is facing execution later this month for a conviction she received more than a decade ago for allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter.Her lawyers and advocates argue that the mother was forced into a “false” confession, in...
POLITICS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy