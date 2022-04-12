ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Lesbian Identity: Under the Radar and Not Easily Seen

Cover picture for the article“Do you think I should have answered the man’s question?” I asked Hannah while she drove us through the sprawling desert, her eyes focused on the road. Reaching her hand over, she rested it on mine. “It’s good to protect yourself sometimes,” she said....

I had just stepped out of a bar in southern New Mexico, near the border of Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico, in a tiny, isolated desert town. A man followed me out, opening the door for me, offering to help me to my car. “Are you two sisters?” he asked in a challenging tone as I stepped out of the dark bar and into the open air. He had seen me with Hannah inside while she was paying for our lunch in the adjoining restaurant. I heard his question but did not answer, simply headed for the car. My guide dog Fresco was leading me, eager to get there. The man, having seen I was blind when I stumbled a bit and bumped into tables as I made my way out of the dim interior of the bar, now offered to assist me further, following me as I walked across the dusty parking lot. “Do you need some help?” he asked. Then again, “Are you two sisters?” “No,” I said to the first question and got into the car hurriedly when I reached it.
