Central Catholic moves up to Class 2A in basketball, volleyball

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 1 day ago
Central Catholic is a Class 2A athletics program.

The traditional Class A power in many sports is moving up in boys and girls basketball, as well as volleyball, and the football program will remain in Class 2A, having previously moved up due to postseason success after winning the Class A state championship in 2019 and advancing to semistate in 2020. CC won a Class 2A sectional in football last fall.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association released its team sport classifications for the next two-year cycle.

Enrollment figures for grades 9-12, as well as postseason success factor and the addition of four new IHSAA members dictated the classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school year in boys and girls soccer, volleyball, football and boys and girls basketball.

Softball and baseball classifications will be announced in August.

Previously, Central Catholic had been affiliated with Class A and had tremendous success.

The Knights have won 25 state championships, with eight coming in football, which has always been a class sport. The IHSAA instituted a class system in team sports beginning with the 1997-98 school year. Soccer became a two-class and later three-class sport beginning in 2011.

CC, a two-time state finalist in girls soccer and the 2020 Class A state champion, will remain in Class A for boys and girls soccer.

In all, Central Catholic has won a combined 17 state titles in volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball and girls soccer since the beginning of class sports. One of CC's state titles came in girls basketball in 2A after moving up due to the success factor and CC's baseball team advanced to the Class 2A state championship once.

Harrison's football program would have moved up to Class 6A due to enrollment, but because of the success factor bumping up Cathedral to 6A, the Raiders remain in 5A as the largest school in that division.

Other area schools affected by the newest enrollment numbers include:

Benton Central — The Bison drop from Class 3A to 2A in football and from 2A to Class A in girls soccer.

Rossville — The Hornets drop down from Class 2A to Class A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball.

Rensselaer — The Bombers move up one division to Class 3A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball and from Class A to 2A in girls soccer.

Covington — The Trojans move up from Class A to 2A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball.

Fountain Central — The Mustangs move down from Class 2A to Class A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball.

North Newton — The Spartans drop from Class 2A to Class A in football.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

