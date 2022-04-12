ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton Blasts Ladies ' Who Can't Cook' , Causes Internet Chaos

By bignoah256
 1 day ago

Another day, another dialogue about podcasts and topics surrounding women.

Source: Paul Archuleta/Danielle Venturelli/Wire Image / Getty

Cam Newton recently joined Gillie and Wallo on their Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and during the episode, he discussed his past football career and status as a current free agent.

The episode ended up going viral for multiple reasons but mainly for Cam’s comments on his upbringing and belief in a strong traditional family. Unfortunately, that quickly turned into his views on women which is a sure way to get caught with your foot in your mouth.

“I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b***h!” said Newton. “A bad b***h is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad b***h, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part,”

“There’s a lot of women who are bad b****s. And I say b****es in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick,” he continued.

“Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss b***h, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” Newton said.

As you can guess, these comments didn’t go over well on social media and started a whirlwind of chaos.

Radio host J Tuck tried to make fun of people outraged over Cam’s comments by relating what he said using public figures comparing Savannah James, Ayesha Curry, and Brittany Renner.

Why he chose Brittany Renner to talk down upon we may never know, but what we do know is Brittany is never the one to let anyone play with her name. We’ve seen it time and time again; if you summon her; SHE WILL COME.

Brittany has been minding her business and raising her child and it seems time and time again, it’s men who won’t keep her name out of their mouths.

