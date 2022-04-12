ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target’s car seat trade-in returns: How to get your free coupon

By Daisy Ruth, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Target is holding its biannual car seat trade-in event next week for families to bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to be recycled for a coupon.

Car seats can be traded in from April 18 through April 30 at any Target store. Drop-off boxes will be located near guest services.

Those trading in will receive a 20% off coupon on their Target app or Target Circle account , which can be redeemed through May 14. The coupon applies to new car seats, strollers, and select baby gear.

According to The Bump , those using a car seat for a child can tell if it is expired by looking for a small, white sticker somewhere on the seat with the date the seat expires. The website said other brands have information imprinted somewhere on the plastic shell of the seat. The Bump also offers information on where to find the date, listed by brand.

Materials from old car seats will be recycled by Waste Management .

Target hosts its car seat trade-in twice a year. A total of 1.7 million car seats have been recycled through Target since 2016, amounting to 25.4 million pounds of materials.

More information can be found on the company’s website .

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

