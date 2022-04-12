ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg School District approves sale of Churchill, sends final vote to city council

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 1 day ago
GALESBURG — The Galesburg District 205 board of education unanimously approved transferring ownership of the Churchill Junior High building over to the city of Galesburg during a Monday, April 11 meeting.

The school board’s vote represented one half of the final transfer process, as members of the Galesburg’s city council will now have to vote their approval to seal the deal.

New to the deal’s language is a “right of first refusal,” which the school board added so that if the city were to ever try to sell Churchill, District 205 would first be entitled to decide if the district wants the building back.

District 205 April personnel report:Who is coming, going and moving within Galesburg schools

Superintendent John Asplund said that any of the surrounding grounds relating to Churchill will also be included in the property's transfer.

As the move will constitute a local intergovernmental transfer of property, school district attorney Luke Feeney affirmed that District 205 will not have to post the usual standard of $10 minimum for the deed’s sale.

But the property will now be considered by a city council that is divided over the cost of renovating Churchill and possibly adding new construction to turn the building into a public activity center.

City Manager Todd Thompson previously estimated that it would cost $5 million alone to bring the school building up to current code. An assessment conducted by the Farnsworth Group outlined that new construction could bump up the total cost of the project to $8-10 million.

Galesburg schools:Did Galesburg acquire Churchill school? It's not final, but a step closer

"There has been some discussion amongst council members whether or not that they want this building for whatever purpose, and I know certainly it's not our intention to unload a property upon them," Rod Scherpe, president of the board said.

"I personally feel as though that land and property has great value and if they don't have the means or desire to upgrade the property then we can certainly find other options”

Maury Lyon, the board’s secretary, said that the transferring of Churchill along with the right of first refusal clause helps meet the goal to not leave buildings abandoned in Galesburg.

"I think we've met the goal of not leaving abandoned buildings around the community and I think we're going a step further saying, 'If they're not willing to develop it, we'll take it back and we'll find something to do with it,'’ Lyon said. “We're not going to burden our community with empty schools.”

Galesburg City Council unanimously repeals push tax after hearing from business owners

GALESBURG — The video gaming “push tax” was officially repealed by members of the Galesburg City Council in an unanimous vote Monday evening. The ordinance, which would have established a one cent tax whenever someone pushed the button to gamble on video game machines, was first adopted by the city in October 2021, but was never implemented after a public act prohibiting municipalities from adopting the tax went into effect the next month.
GALESBURG, IL
