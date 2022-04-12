ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Democrats Demand Condo Safety Reform At Special Legislative Session

By Wendi Grossman
 1 day ago

Florida Democrats trying to add condo reform to the agenda for next week's special legislative session. The lawmakers sent a letter to Governor DeSantis demanding he do something to tweak condo safety in the aftermath of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside killing 98 people. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says lives are at stake. Two North Miami Beach condos have been evacuated recently after being deemed structurally unsound. Florida law sets no standards for high-rise inspections, but Miami-Dade and Broward require regular inspections on the structural integrity of condos 40-years and older.

