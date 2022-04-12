ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Fish can do math? Scientists show they can be trained to add, subtract

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7D2y_0f6tJfUi00

BONN, Germany ( StudyFinds.org ) – Apparently, one plus one equals tu-na . A new study reveals that fish are capable of doing simple math problems, just like people!

Researchers in Germany have found that cichlids and stingrays are both able to recognize and calculate small quantities without really having to count them — just like a person looking at their change on a table.

“We trained the animals to perform simple additions and subtractions,” explains Dr. Vera Schluessel from the Institute of Zoology at the University of Bonn in a release . “In doing so, they had to increase or decrease an initial value by one.”

Although some call fish the “dunces of the animal kingdom ” because of their memory span — which can last just three seconds — the new study revealed their capacity for complex sums, adding and subtracting from one to five.

Their numerical skills were on a par with other invertebrate and vertebrate species and experts are beginning to suspect they are as intelligent as birds and mammals.

Successful fish showed abilities far above chance level, specifically in the stingrays. Again, this raises the question of what abilities fish may be capable of if being asked the ‘right’ question,” the researchers write in the journal Scientific Reports .

Color-coded math problems

In experiments, the team trained the animals to recognize the colors blue and yellow as symbols for adding or subtracting by a factor of one. Eight of the fish were freshwater stingrays and the others were a species of cichlid known as zebra mbuna . During the experiments, blue meant “add one” and yellow meant “subtract one.”

Study authors showed each fish cards with shapes displaying either color in their tank and then presented them with two gates. They contained signs with different numbers of shapes — one of which was the correct mathematical answer . For example, if a fish saw three blue shapes, they would add one to three and swim through a gate displaying four shapes — gaining a food reward for answering correctly.

Six zebra mbuna and three stingrays learned to consistently associate blue with addition and yellow with subtraction. On average, it took the zebra mbuna 28 sessions to figure out the math problems and 68 sessions for the stingrays. In general, they performed well although addition was easier to learn.

Overall, success among the zebra mbuna varied, with the fish correctly answering 296 out of 381 (78%) tests. Meanwhile, stingrays answered 169 out of 180 (94%). For the subtraction test, zebra mbuna answered 264 out of 381 (69%) correctly, while stingrays got 161 out of 180 (89%) right.

“Overall, it seems likely that fish, independent of whether there is a direct biological need or not, can solve complex numerical tasks,” the researchers write.

So, what do fish need math for anyway?

The team notes their findings were surprising, since math skills don’t have an obvious benefit for either species.

“Both are opportunistic feeders not hunters, that show no mating- or reproduction related behaviors relying on numbers (e.g. counting stripes or eggs),” study authors continue. “Neither species nests nor is there any information available about preferences for particular sized social groups.”

However, there may be important ecological advantages for fish who are good at math that scientists haven’t discovered yet.

Arithmetic abilities could be one of many cognitive byproducts that may be useful to enhance individual recognition (e.g. by using phenotypic characteristics) or help detect changing environmental or socials conditions,” the team explains. “As both species live in complex habitats (rocky lake and coral reef environments), a certain degree of behavioral flexibility is essential for survival.”

“To possess an enhanced cognitive skill might be advantageous under some environmental circumstances but not possessing it might not necessarily present a disadvantage either.”

South West News Service writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

High court approves disciplinary hearings for absent Conn. judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Birds#Subtraction#Coral Reef#Reproduction#The Institute Of Zoology#The University Of Bonn#Scientific Reports
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Octopuses, Mollusks, and Other Invertebrates Have Emotions

Octopuses can deal with complex puzzles and show different preferences, individual persons, though whether they and other animals and invertebrates have emotional responses is a hotly debated topic that, according to a York University expert in animal minds, could shake things up humans' moral decision-making. Most countries do not acknowledge...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discover a Gene That Can Prevent Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative condition defined by the degeneration of a specific group of neurons known as dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons inhibits the transmission of signals that govern particular muscle movements, resulting in tremors, involuntary muscular spasms, and balance issues that are typical of this condition.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Which figure do YOU see? Optical illusion claims to show either a fish or mermaid depending on how your brain works (but most people think it's a donkey or seal)

A baffling optical illusion claiming to show a fish or a mermaid depending on how your brain works has left internet users scratching their heads. The viral puzzle claims to be based on the theory that different parts of the brain carry out different functions, meaning they're more likely to spot a certain animal based on whether their brain is predominantly left or right sided.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

King of the seas: Scientists will test the body of a Greenland shark to see if the rare fish that washed up in Cornwall and can live up to 500 years was alive when Henry VIII was on the throne

The body of a rare shark that may have been born when King Henry VIII was on the throne has been found off the coast of Cornwall. The Greenland shark, which has the longest known lifespan of all vertebrate species at between 250 and 500 years, was spotted by a walker on a beach at Newlyn Harbour near Penzance, on Sunday.
WILDLIFE
Fast Company

Why brain-training games don’t work, according to a behavioral scientist

Success is often driven by your ability to solve problems and generate creative ideas. So, it is no wonder that people are looking for ways to increase mental capacity. And lots of companies have stepped into the void to help people improve their mental fitness. The analogy behind many of...
HEALTH
Inc.com

I Tried Sundar Pichai's Non-Meditation Technique to Curb My Stress. It's 10X Better Than a Morning Routine

While routines have their place, business owners need in-the-moment tools to manage stress. This might provide the relief you've been looking for. There are countless ways to curb stress, but so many seem to require long-term commitment -- ongoing routines, schedule shifts, daily activity. For some, the idea of implementation is just an added strain. That's why when Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed one of his pandemic-era techniques for keeping stress at bay, ears perked up.
FITNESS
WDBO

Scientists at MIT invent a fabric that can ‘hear’

Scientists have created fabric that can hear. This special acoustic fabric, which was created at MIT, is made from a material that turns any movement of the fabric into an electrical signal. When the material is woven into more traditional yarns it can create a piece of textile that could...
WTNH

Waterbury man fatally shot on South Frontage Road in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Haven Monday night. It happened just outside Yale New Haven Hospital on South Frontage Road between York and College streets just after 9:30 p.m. Officers found Jorge Delgado, 23, of Waterbury, inside a car that was struck by gunfire. Police said he […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy