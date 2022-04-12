ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin seen with ‘secret nuclear briefcase’ as Russia ‘moves missile launchers’ to border after Finland vows to join Nato

By Jacob Bentley-York, Henry Holloway
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

VLADIMIR Putin was again spotted around what appears to be Russia’s secret nuclear briefcase as Russia moved missile launchers to its border amid a deepening row over Nato.

The Russian tyrant arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome via helicopter as he today visited a space port alongside Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HPBb_0f6tJbxo00
Putin was spotted alongside the alleged Russian nuclear briefcase as he met with ally Alexander Lukashenko Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bowt0_0f6tJbxo00
Video appears to show Russian military trucks carrying missiles moving near Finland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hka8k_0f6tJbxo00
Putin is set to initiate a brutal second phase of warfare in the coming days

Russia was marking 60 years since pioneering cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's maiden journey to space - but the event was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and tensions with the West.

Wrapped up for the occasion, Putin arrived on the scene accompanied by his top military henchman who were seen carrying the alleged launch device - just days after it was snapped at a state funeral.

Its visible presence is thought to be a chilling sign that the crazed Russian leader could deploy devastating nuclear weapons at any time as he continues his bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Today he did nothing to alleviate those tensions as he vowed that Russia will press on with military action until its goals are fulfilled.

Suggesting that the campaign is going according to plan, he claimed it is not moving faster because Russia wants to minimize losses, before adding the war would stop not until the fulfilment of the tasks “that have been set.”

And elsewhere, Russian missile systems were spotted being moved towards the country's northern border with Finland.

It came as the country is believed to be on the cusp of joining Nato - along with Sweden.

Russia has repeatedly warned both Nordic nations not to sign up for the defensive alliance.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned the move would "not improve" the security situation in Europe.

And meanwhile, Moscow lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov added more bluntly it would mean "the destruction of the country".

Video shows trucks believed to be carrying the K-300P Bastion-P mobile missile system designed to strike warships driving past a sign to Helsinki.

Nato is bolstering its flanks amid fears the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict.

Asked by Russian space agency workers if the operation in Ukraine would achieve its goals, Putin said: "Absolutely. I don't have any doubt at all."

"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble, There is no doubt that the goals will be achieved."

"That Blitzkrieg on which our foes were counting on did not work," Putin then added of the West's crippling sanctions that have been imposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Sxej_0f6tJbxo00
The Russian tyrant vowed to 'fulfil goals in Ukraine' during a speech at the event Credit: EPA

The Russian despot then claimed that Ukraine had backtracked on proposals it made during talks with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, resulting in a deadlock in talks and leaving Moscow no other choice but to press on with its offensive.

It came as his partner in crime for the day, Lukashenko, insisted that Belarus must be involved in negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict.

He said that the nation had been unfairly labelled “an accomplice of the aggressor.”

This week, however, the regime reportedly moved onto it’s next horrifying second phase amid fears they have unleashed chemical weapons on the besieged city of Mariupol.

It has been reported that the substance, believed to have been released on Monday, caused breathing issues to soldiers including, "respiratory failure" and "vestibulo-atactic syndrome".

'CHEMICAL WARFARE'

Andriy Biletsky, the leader of the Azov volunteer regiment, said that three people in the region had experienced “poisoning by warfare chemicals, but without catastrophic consequences”.

The UK's foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said work was under way to verify the claims, adding: “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold [Vladimir] Putin and his regime to account.”

Meanwhile the Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, has said that all options would be on table in response to any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia.

"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response and all options are on the table for what that response could be," Mr Heappey told Sky News.

Many western leaders have continued to grow increasingly concerned that a desperate Putin will use chemical weapons as his invasion falters.

British officials reportedly suspect that Russia is ready to unleash incendiary bombs on citizens, which burn through flesh at up to 2,700 degrees C, in a bid to capture eastern the eastern regions.

Ukraine warned the Donbas assault could start within days and had urged civilians to flee.

But Western sources said it would take “considerable time” for Moscow to get its units up to strength.

And they claimed morale among Russia’s frontline troops was at rock-bottom.

“We’ve seen numbers of troops being unwilling to fight and refusing to engage in operations,” one source said.

“It is still unclear how they’re going to overcome some of the morale issues that they will have with their troops.

“We know they’ve got problems with their command and control.”

An eight-mile convoy of Russian armour was spotted moving south through eastern Ukraine on Saturday.

It is part of a ploy to outflank Ukraine’s forces defending the Donbas front line and cut them off from behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e00xh_0f6tJbxo00
Lukashenko claims that Belarus are key to Russian negotiations in the Ukraine conflict Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTd9L_0f6tJbxo00
On Monday it was claimed that Putin has resorted to chemical warfare in Mariupol Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsaFV_0f6tJbxo00
The city has been ravaged by Russian troops and could reportedly be hit with incendiary bombs Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Russian
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
MSNBC

Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine isn't the first time Moscow-backed forces marched their way into sovereign Ukrainian territory. This week marks the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during that crisis, about Russia’s latest military activities and how Putin has changed since 2014.March 20, 2022.
POLITICS
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy