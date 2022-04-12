ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER GRAYSON...NORTHEASTERN WARREN...SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN...SOUTHEASTERN BRECKINRIDGE AND EDMONSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT/1000 PM CDT/ for south central and central Kentucky.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harrison County in south central Indiana South central Clark County in south central Indiana Southeastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Southwestern Oldham County in central Kentucky Southwestern Shelby County in central Kentucky Jefferson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollyvilla, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Audubon Park, Lynnview, Okolona and Newburg around 815 PM EDT. St. Regis Park, West Buechel, Watterson Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Kingsley and Meadowview Estates around 820 PM EDT. Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Middletown, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Anchorage, Hurstbourne Acres, Beechwood Village, Rolling Hills and Langdon Place around 825 PM EDT. Worthington Hills around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Polk The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida Southwestern Polk County in central Florida * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 1052 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hillsborough River State Park to near Greater Sun Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lakeland, Plant City, Mulberry, Alafia River State Park, Hillsborough River State Park, Mango, Fort Lonesome, Fish Hawk, Plant City Airport and Boyette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harrison County in south central Indiana South central Clark County in south central Indiana Southeastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Southwestern Oldham County in central Kentucky Southwestern Shelby County in central Kentucky Jefferson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollyvilla, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Audubon Park, Lynnview, Okolona and Newburg around 815 PM EDT. St. Regis Park, West Buechel, Watterson Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Kingsley and Meadowview Estates around 820 PM EDT. Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Middletown, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Anchorage, Hurstbourne Acres, Beechwood Village, Rolling Hills and Langdon Place around 825 PM EDT. Worthington Hills around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LAUDERDALE...CENTRAL COLBERT AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Collinwood to 10 miles southeast of Walnut Grove to 6 miles east of Iuka to near Midway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Cherokee, Lexington and Leighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hickman; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Perry; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LEWIS...WAYNE...WESTERN LAWRENCE...PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND HICKMAN COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Centerville to 12 miles north of Hohenwald to 8 miles north of Waynesboro to 9 miles east of Walnut Grove, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Centerville, Waynesboro, Linden, Loretto, Collinwood, Clifton, Lobelville, St. Joseph, Gordonsburg, Bon Aqua, Kimmins, Henryville, Flatwoods, Bucksnort, Lutts, Pleasantville, Nunnelly, Cypress Inn and Lyles. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 134 and 161. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central East Feliciana Parish, Wilkinson and Amite Counties through 815 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sibley to Moreauville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Woodville, Gloster, Norwood, Smithdale, Fort Adams, Dolorosa and Crosby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...WESTERN FRANKLIN AND ADAMS COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanton, or 10 miles east of Natchez, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Stampley around 710 PM CDT. Hamburg around 715 PM CDT. Mcnair and Kirby around 720 PM CDT. New Hope around 730 PM CDT. Union Church around 735 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Roxie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Maury, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Maury; Sumner; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Eastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Northern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Hickman County in Middle Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Dickson to near Burns to Centerville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Columbia, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Thompson`s Station and Pegram. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 223. Interstate 65 between mile markers 51 and 98. Interstate 24 between mile markers 36 and 63. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 42. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

