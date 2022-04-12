Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harrison County in south central Indiana South central Clark County in south central Indiana Southeastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Southwestern Oldham County in central Kentucky Southwestern Shelby County in central Kentucky Jefferson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollyvilla, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Audubon Park, Lynnview, Okolona and Newburg around 815 PM EDT. St. Regis Park, West Buechel, Watterson Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Kingsley and Meadowview Estates around 820 PM EDT. Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Middletown, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Anchorage, Hurstbourne Acres, Beechwood Village, Rolling Hills and Langdon Place around 825 PM EDT. Worthington Hills around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

