It’s been years in the making but the reopening of the West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland will soon take place. An open house will be held in conjunction with New Cumberland Community Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 7. Plans are still in the works but the first movie showing is planned for that night with a grand opening planned for the following weekend. Officials said more information will be available at a later time.

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO