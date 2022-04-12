ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant on Brooklyn subway attack: 'I hate senseless violence'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMRqk_0f6tIYN800

Kevin Durant was on his way to the Nets practice facility when he learned of the attack on a northbound N train just blocks in Brooklyn, and not long after, saw the police cars flooding the streets and the helicopters flying overhead.

“I know a couple people got shot,” Durant said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “This is an unfortunate situation; I hope they get it figured out…It’s devastating here.”

Durant was on his way to prep for Brooklyn’s play-in game against the Cavaliers at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night, but quickly, the attention shifted to more important matters as players and coaches learned of the tragedy nearby that, as of Tuesday morning, left 13 people wounded and the gunman still at large.

“I hate violence. I hate senseless violence,” Durant said via ESPN. “You hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
The Independent

‘I saw people crying, screaming for their life’: Brooklyn residents in shock after rush hour subway shooting

Danny Mastrogiorgio had just dropped his four-year-old son off at school and was waiting for a train to go to work when a scene of chaos unfolded in front of him. As a train pulled into the platform at 25 Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, crowds of people poured out of the carriage in panic.“I saw people running up the stairs, running down the street. A guy came out waving his arms, trying to get the cops to come down,” the Brooklyn resident told The Independent.“Eventually a bunch of ambulances pulled up. I saw them take one guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senseless Violence#Subway#Shooting#The New York Post#Kd
Rolling Stone

A Person of Interest Has Been Identified in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/12): A person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the New York City Police Department. NYPD shared photos of a person identified as Frank James, along with a tip line via an online statement early Tuesday evening. “This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the tweet states. This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 —...
BROOKLYN, NY
International Business Times

At Least 13 Injured In Brooklyn Subway Shooting Incident

At least 13 people have been injured in a shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where "several undetonated devices" were recovered, authorities said Tuesday. A New York police spokeswoman told AFP officers responded to 911 call of a person shot in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Stabbing One Of NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mothers

Houston, TX – Yaya Mayweather and her legal team reportedly appeared in a Houston courtroom on Wednesday (April 13) where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was arrested in 2020 for stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Eric Adams says Brooklyn subway shooter’s goal was to ‘create terror’, after NYPD chief claimed attack was not an act of terrorism

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pushed back on NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell’s claims that the Brooklyn subway attack was not an act of terrorism. At least 10 people were shot and 18 more injured after a gunman threw gas canisters into a crowded subway car and opened fire around 8.30am Tuesday morning that caused chaos across city transport networks. More than eight hours after the attack, police were still hunting for the gunman who was believed to be driving a rented U-Haul van with Arizona plates.Ms Sewell told a news conference just after midday that while the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Brooklyn Nets to Donate $50K to Subway Shooting Victims, Kevin Durant Calls Situation 'Devastating'

The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty will support victims of Tuesday's deadly subway shooting in Brooklyn, the teams announced. Ten people were shot and 19 more injured when a gunman opened fire on the 36th Street subway station after setting off a smoke canister Tuesday morning. A suspect, Frank R. James, 62, has since been taken into custody, police sources confirmed to PEOPLE.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Brooklyn subway shooting: Adams contradicts NYPD commissioner, says 'premature' to rule out terrorism

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams declined to rule out terrorism as the motive for Tuesday morning's mass shooting in Brooklyn during a CNN interview. Adam's comments undercut statements from Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who told reporters that the attack was not an act of terrorism during a Tuesday press briefing. CNN anchor Dana Bash pressed Adams on how law enforcement had come to that decision so quickly, and he backed off of Sewell's assertion.
BROOKLYN, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy