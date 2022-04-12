Kevin Durant on Brooklyn subway attack: 'I hate senseless violence'

Kevin Durant was on his way to the Nets practice facility when he learned of the attack on a northbound N train just blocks in Brooklyn, and not long after, saw the police cars flooding the streets and the helicopters flying overhead.

“I know a couple people got shot,” Durant said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “This is an unfortunate situation; I hope they get it figured out…It’s devastating here.”

Durant was on his way to prep for Brooklyn’s play-in game against the Cavaliers at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night, but quickly, the attention shifted to more important matters as players and coaches learned of the tragedy nearby that, as of Tuesday morning, left 13 people wounded and the gunman still at large.

“I hate violence. I hate senseless violence,” Durant said via ESPN. “You hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.”

