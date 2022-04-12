ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke's Amile Jefferson promoted to assistant coach. One hire remains to complete Jon Scheyer's staff

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 1 day ago
DURHAM — Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer has made his second hire in less than a week, promoting Amile Jefferson to assistant coach Tuesday, according to a release from the school.

Jefferson was promoted from director of player development after former assistant Nolan Smith left for Louisville and was officially announced Monday.

"Having a front-row seat for the evolution of Amile's career has been special," Jon Scheyer said in a release. "His passion, knowledge, and ability to relate to our guys is second-to-none. He played a valuable role for our team this season, particularly in the development of our frontcourt, and this promotion allows him to make an even bigger impact in the years ahead. His experience in the NBA combined with being a national champion, three-time captain and four-time Academic All-ACC pick at Duke makes Amile an essential voice on our team."

The hire comes days after Scheyer added Mike Schrage to the staff, naming him Duke's special assistant to the head coach, a newly created role that’s not an assistant coaching position. He spent nine seasons on the Duke staff from 1999-2008 under now-retired icon Mike Krzyzewski, serving as the program’s academic and recruiting coordinator and director of basketball operations.

Scheyer's staff still has an outstanding spot for a fourth member ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"I'm deeply honored and excited to be here and be a part of this team that Jon Scheyer is building," Jefferson said in the release. "I feel a special bond and connection to Durham, our fans and our entire Duke family. Being here means the world to me. I want to extend my appreciation to Coach K for the opportunity to begin my coaching career last year, and I'm grateful for Jon for allowing me continue it.”

Jefferson was a member of the 2015 national championship squad and helped lead Duke to the 2017 ACC Tournament title with four wins in four days. Duke's current coaching staff of Scheyer, Jefferson and associate head coach Chris Carrawell have all served as team captains during their Blue Devil careers.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

