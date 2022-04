SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the community to be on a lookout for panhandlers who are scamming some people for money. “There are people out there with ulterior motives,” said Santa Maria Police Sergeant Jesus Valle. “They are out there collecting money.” Santa Maria Police are warning the community The post Santa Maria Police ask community to watch for panhandlers scamming people appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO