Pat Caputo: Pistons need promise to become results

By Pat Caputo
 1 day ago

It is not a promising sign the Pistons had the same lowly winning percentage this season as last season.

Not when they were the NBA’s second worst team last year.

Yet, two factors have been apparent about the Pistons since the opening tip:

1. Their season from a win-loss standpoint was profoundly disappointing, and the product they put on the floor often disturbingly uncompetitive.

2. Their rebuilding program under general manager Troy Weaver is going just fine.

If that sounds like a contradiction, it isn’t. The Pistons did make progress despite their lowly record. Cade Cunningham carries himself every bit like a superstar . It might be a reach to suggest he should win Rookie of the Year, but he undoubtedly has the highest ceiling in regards to skillset, potential and leadership of any first-year player. The Pistons hit a home run with the first overall selection.

Saddiq Bey rallied from a prolonged shooting slump at the beginning of the season to become one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA during the second half. He played in every game, and hard. Like Cunningham, Bey has the makings of a consummate pro.

Jerami Grant only played 47 games because of injuries, but remains a formidable asset. There was a period when the Pistons won six of eight games during which Cunningham, Bey and Grant were on the floor at the same time, blending exceptionally well. Whether dealt or signed long term, Grant will help the Pistons. He gives Weaver much-needed flexibility.

The late portion of the season also hinted at promise in Isaiah Livers and Killian Hayes.

Livers hit 42 percent of his three-pointers, 87 percent of his free throws and was a tenacious perimeter defender. It was especially impressive after he missed a large part of the season due to injury.

Hayes was a convenient scapegoat while the Pistons suffered through a 5-26 start. He had a concussion in training camp and played through a hand injury the first couple months of the season. But he truly gutted through it and by the end of the season was a budding player.

It’s difficult to define exactly what their roles will be at this point, but Livers and Hayes can defend. And the defensive end was the Pistons’ biggest problem this season.

Obviously the NBA Draft is key. The Pistons could use more lottery luck, preferably landing one of The Big 3 prospects, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero or Auburn’s Jabari Smith. They need length inside, which would accelerate the development of Isaiah Stewart.

Weaver has had a free pass for two years because he inherited Stan Van Gundy’s mess. He is creative and aggressive, his plan solid. This season was a mulligan, though.

That won’t be the case next year. Much better results will be expected.

But the Pistons do have a core in place.

Person
Cade Cunningham
