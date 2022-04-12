ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big career ahead’ – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints at Darwin Nunez transfer move after starring for Benfica

By Jack Drury
The US Sun
 1 day ago

JURGEN KLOPP has fuelled speculation that Liverpool will be making a swoop for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old has turned a lot of heads this season, scoring 31 goals in all competitions this season for Benfica already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Czfmd_0f6tFMUV00
Nunez is averaging a goal a game in the Portuguese league Credit: EPA

Those impressive numbers, including five in the Champions League has even caught the eye of Europe's biggest players.

The centre-forward struck the decisive goal in the Round of 16 against Ajax, before impressing when the Portuguese outfit hosted Liverpool last week.

Klopp is one of those who is already a great admirer of the Uruguayan, after he got a first-hand view of his talents in Lisbon.

Nunez capitalised on a Liverpool error to just about keep Benfica in the quarter-finals last week, which prompted the former Dortmund manager to sing his praises.

Klopp said: "He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him”.

With Mohamed Salah's future still unclear, the Benfica talisman could be a desirable acquisition at Anfield, especially after Klopp ruled out the signing of Erling Haaland earlier this week.

However, the Reds are hardly Nunez's only admirers, with interest in the striker strong across the Prem.

Man Utd, who are already looking towards life under a new manager, have touted Nunez as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In North London, Arsenal, who are desperate for a striker following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure, are said to have Nunez on a lengthy list of options for a big-money striker.

Also, with rumours of Romelu Lukaku's future up in the air, Chelsea are also keen to bolster their numbers up top.

There is also interest from the likes of West Ham to bring in some much needed firepower up top, as well as Newcastle, who are keen to continue their streak of sensible signings.

IN THIS ARTICLE
