ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station.

Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04w67F_0f6tFIxb00
Video from the scene shows commuters on a Manhattan-bound N train panicking as they hear what appear to be gunshots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ba2De_0f6tFIxb00
Witnesses have recalled the terrifying moments after the suspect, still on the run, opened fire Credit: Derek French/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY8TD_0f6tFIxb00
NY agencies are currently investigating the shooting, and any motives remain unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5lNJ_0f6tFIxb00
Police are still hunting down the suspect as of noon EST

Cops are hunting a "heavyset" gunman who was seen wearing a green construction vest after the attack at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park.

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the shooting is not being investigated as a terror attack and none of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

"Just before 8.24 this morning, as a Manhattan-bound N train waited to enter the 36th street station an individual on that train donned what appeared to be a gas mask," Sewell said.

"He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it. The train at that time began to fill with smoke, he then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform."

Witnesses recalled the terrifying moments after the suspect, still on the run, unleashed the attack.

One of them told the New York Post there were so many rounds fired that she "lost count."

Witness Conrad Aderer told the New York Daily News he saw someone bleeding from a leg exiting the train.

“I was heading into 36th Street Station in Brooklyn when a young guy who was bleeding from the legs said people were injured and bleeding,” he said.

Images from the subway platform show several bloodied people who appear hurt lying on the floor.

Authorities are searching for a Black male suspect, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, heavily built, who was wearing a gas mask, a green construction vest and a gray sweatshirt

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the incident being treated as an active shooter situation across the city.

The gunshot victims range in age from 17 to 50, officials told the NYDN.

Investigators are reportedly combing through subway tunnels, based on some witness reports, he may have jumped to the tracks.

They have said the attack appears to be random, as the victims weren't of a particular ethnicity.

Governor Kathy Hochul called for an end to mass shooting during a press conference on Tuesday.

"No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers," she said.

"It has to end and it ends now...Everyone involved in this has one purpose, and it is to stop the insanity of these crimes."

Mayor Eric Adams, currently quarantined with Covid-19, said that while it;s "premature" to say whether the attack was terrorism, the gunman was attempting to terrorize New Yorkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088DU2_0f6tFIxb00

"This is terror. Someone attempted to terrorize our system," he said in a statement, adding the suspect has not been positively identified.

The latest violent episode comes amid fears about public safety as New York City struggles to recover from the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIG65_0f6tFIxb00
An image captured subway riders huddled on the floor moments after a gunman opened fire Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlSqi_0f6tFIxb00
At least 10 people were shot during the attack on the N train Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323VIC_0f6tFIxb00
A witness video showed the chaotic scene at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 14

Richard Tong
1d ago

don't forget when you get him to give him a desk appeance ticket and some sport arena tickets Democrats! this your fault for lax laws 🙄

Reply(1)
9
Elena Albanese
1d ago

When is the mayor going to do something about CRIME!!! He talks a lot and does NOTHING another useless mayor!

Reply
8
JoAnn Yanchick
7h ago

They will start a go fund me for him and get the best lawyer for him because he didn’t see people that looked like him when he was growing up and the world is so racist , his ancestors were slaves and he has been discriminated against, and in the end he is mentally ill due to all his suffering . Mentally ill my butt he planned this out really well . Hopefully no one dies. If he was white they would have said it was racially motivated from the start.

Reply
2
Related
WKBN

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people were shot and another 13 were injured on an N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nyc Police#Shooting#Subway#The New York Post#The New York Daily News
Daily Voice

Son Murders Mother In Their College Park Apartment: Police

A man from College Park is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing his mother in their apartment, authorities said. Junior Bernard Jr., 30, is being held without bail on first and second degree murder charges for killing his 61-year-old mother, Marlene Sloley, Prince George's County Police said. Police responded for...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy