There's now more hope for military caregivers

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
 1 day ago

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is now offering immediate financial aid to vulnerable military caregivers.

The Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance is the centerpiece of a phased approach to create healthier caregiving families and will provide dedicated financial grants in times of crisis for Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured veteran at home, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab said. Future phases currently under development will link caregivers to enhanced employment opportunities, financial planning, and training and education resources.

“Too often caregivers and their wounded veterans are one crisis away from being homeless, putting a meal on the table, or holding a job because of the unexpected care costs and the unpredictable benefits that come with military caregiving,” Schwab said in a statement.

Supported by the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, the Hope Fund is open to all military caregivers, regardless of when their veteran served.

“My father Bob traveled the world to show his unending support of our servicemen and women and my mother Dolores devoted her life to helping the most vulnerable among us,” said Linda Hope, CEO of the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.

Caregivers can apply to receive assistance for financial emergencies such as a medical bill not covered by insurance, home appliance replacement, vehicle repairs, loss of income, mortgage or rent payments, displacement caused by natural disasters, or emergency transportation.

Financial wellness resources will also be offered to applicants to help them manage the complexity of financial planning while caregiving.

Caregivers can apply for assistance here.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Connecting Vets

