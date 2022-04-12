ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Days Grace is first concert this summer at Capital Credit Union Park, home of Green Bay Rockers

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 1 day ago
ASHWAUBENON - Concerts are coming back to Capital Credit Union Park this summer, and Three Days Grace is first up.

The Canadian rock band will be in concert at 6 p.m. July 23 for a stop on its Explosions Tour, which kicks off July 13 in support of its forthcoming seventh studio album, "Explosions," due out May 6.

Opening acts for the U.S. dates through August, including Ashwaubenon, are Wage War and Zero 9:36. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com. Prices have not yet been announced, but $1 from each ticket will go to support tornado recovery efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky, through the nonprofit PLUS1.

The video for the band's new single, "Lifetime," was filmed in Mayfield after catastrophic tornadoes there in December and is dedicated to the people of that community.

Capital Credit Union Park made its debut as a concert venue last year with two events: Badflower in May and a rescheduled Wilco and Trampled by Turtles double bill in September. It can accommodate concert crowds of 9,000 to 10,000 people.

In November, the Green Bay Booyah, the Northwoods League baseball franchise that plays at the stadium, changed its name to the Green Bay Rockers to reflect an increased focus on live music during games and stand-alone concerts at the venue.

Mark Skogen, Festival Foods CEO and president, acquired the franchise and ballpark in January 2021. He also owns the nearby EPIC Event Center, which opened a year ago this week and maintains a busy schedule of national touring acts across a wide variety of genres.

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

