Rome, NY

Paving, construction to close state routes, lanes in Rome

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
Drivers may have to change their commute to avoid road and lane closures starting this week in Rome.

Starting Tuesday, there will be lane closures in both directions for Routes 365 and 26 near South James Street for paving and intersection improvements, according to a release from the state Department of Transportation. The speed limit will be reduced in that area through mid-October for roadwork.

Starting 6 a.m. Wednesday, the ramp from Route 825 southbound to Route 49 westbound will be closed. Signed detours will direct drivers west on King Pin Lane to East Dominick Street and then Route 49. A temporary traffic signal will be in place at the intersection of King Pin Lane and East Dominick Street, the state DOT advised in a separate release.

The closure and detour is expected to last for two months while a concrete deck is replaced, according to the release.

Drivers are advised to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. More information can be found at 511ny.org or on the 511NY mobile app.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

