State crews to begin work Wednesday on Hwy. 35 from Sunnyside to Garner

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — State highway crews will begin work Wednesday on a Hwy. 35 project from Sunnyside Drive to Garner Place.

The work will be done in several stages.

The state Department of Transportation expects the project to be completed by May 26, 2023, although it could be done by Nov. 18, 2022, according to a DOT news release.

