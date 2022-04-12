ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Subway Shooting Photos Show Chaotic Scene

By Damon Dahlen
 1 day ago

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in Brooklyn on Tuesday. (Photo: John Minchillo/AP)

Emergency workers rushed to a subway station in New York City on Tuesday morning, tending to people who were injured in a mass shooting and searching for the suspect, who remained at large hours later.

Photos taken at the scene showed first responders swarming the station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park after multiple people were shot around 8:30 a.m., authorities said. At least 16 were injured, including 10 with gunshots.

See the latest photos from the scene below.

WARNING: Many of the images below are graphic.

Law enforcement gather near the entrance to the subway stop.  (Photo: via Associated Press)
Police and emergency responders rush to the scene.  (Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty Images)

Onlookers watch as police and emergency responders gather at the site of the shooting.  (Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty Images)
The scene of the shooting at 4th and 36th in Brooklyn. (Photo: Ron Dicker/HuffPost)

Wounded people at the 36th Street subway station after the shooting. (Photo: Reuters)
A person is aided in a subway car.  (Photo: AP)

New Yorkers helping victims. (Photo: Derek French/Shutterstock)
Blood is seen on the floor of a subway train.  (Photo: Reuters)

Police and emergency responders outside of the 36th St. subway station.  (Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty Images)
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance of the subway stop.  (Photo: via Associated Press)

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance.  (Photo: via Associated Press)

Emergency personnel near the scene of the shooting. (Photo: Brendan McDermid via Reuters)

Police and emergency responders at the site of the shooting.  (Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty Images)

Emergency personnel check the cameras near the shooting scene.  (Photo: Eduardo Munoz via Reuters)

An overhead view of emergency personnel at the scene.  (Photo: via Associated Press)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

