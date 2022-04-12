Minor delays near Suncrest on SR 291 near MP 12.5 due to emergency washout fix

SUNCREST, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East posted on Twitter that crews are currently working on an emergency project on SR 291.

Be prepared for minor delays on SR 291 near MP 12.5 just east of Suncrest for the next four to five hours as crews conduct a washout fix, according to WSDOT.

Currently, one lane is closed, and the team is flagging traffic around the work zones.

[The Westbound I-90 Sprague Lake Rest] area will close on Thursday, April 21, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

