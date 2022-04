As per Yellowstone National Park (YELL) Public Affairs Office, Friday, April 15 will see the reopening of these select roads for the 2022 season. Ready to head back out into the wilds of Yellowstone? April 15 will see the park reopen significant visitor access. Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, specifically, select roads in YELL will open to the public for the season. These openings come just in time for the first day of National Park Week 2022 (April 16) on which entrance to Yellowstone and all national parks will be free.

