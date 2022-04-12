ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 43

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAAXN_0f6tEyhO00
1 of 5

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll from landslides and floods that hit the central and southern Philippines after a summer tropical depression unleashed days of pounding rain has risen to at least 43, with 28 others missing, officials said Tuesday.

More than 100 villagers were injured in landslides in the hard-hit city of Baybay in central Leyte province over the weekend and early Monday, officials said. Army, police and other rescuers were struggling with mud and unstable heaps of earth and debris to find the missing villagers.

“We are saddened by this dreadful incident that caused an unfortunate loss of lives and destruction of properties,” said army brigade commander Col. Noel Vestuir, who was helping oversee the search and rescue.

Thirty-six of the dead were recovered from the landslides that hit six Baybay villages, military and local officials said. Seven other people drowned in floodwaters in the central provinces of Samar and Negros Oriental and southern Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental provinces.

More rescuers and heavy equipment, including backhoes, arrived in the landslide-hit villages in Baybay, but continuing rain and muddy ground have hampered the efforts. “The challenge is, it’s continuing to rain and we cannot immediately clear the landslide areas,” Vestuir said.

Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers Monday in flooded central communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding Affects over 20,000 Homes in Southern Thailand

Thailand is battered by several days of heavy rainfall and widespread flooding. As a result, thousands of homes are starting to be submerged in the southern parts of the country, including in the provinces of Chumphon, Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, and Surat Thani. Torrential Rain and Flash Floods. The...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Nearly 60 dead in South Africa floods

The death toll from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province has climbed to 59, authorities said on Tuesday. - Looting - The disaster management department in KwaZulu-Natal province, of which Durban is the largest city, urged people to stay at home and ordered those residing in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Typhoons#Earthquake#Rescue Team#Extreme Weather#Ap#Army Brigade#Baybay#Negros Oriental#Coast Guard
The Week

Flooding, mudslides caused by tropical storm Megi kill dozens in the Philippines

At least 25 people were killed in the Philippines after tropical storm Megi triggered severe flooding and landslides, authorities said Monday. Megi hit the eastern and southern coasts, making landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts of up to 49 mph, Reuters reports. It was the first storm to lash the Philippines this year; on average, the country sees about 20 such storms annually.
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

First 2022 Hurricane Forecast Released

Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting an active Atlantic hurricane season in 2022, citing the likely absence of El Niño as a primary factor. Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are near their long-term averages, while Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than their long-term averages. The warmer Caribbean and eastern part of the subtropical Atlantic also favor an active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Army
UPI News

Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4

March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck in central Japan has risen, authorities said on Thursday. The 7.4-magnitude quake shook the country on Wednesday and killed at least four people, officials said. More than 100 people were injured. The earthquake stirred up fears and...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Heavy Rains Claim 45 Lives in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - At least 45 people were killed after Monday's intensely heavy rainfall in South Africa's eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal flooded settlements, ravaged homes, swept away roads and displaced dozens, officials said on Tuesday. The provincial government, which confirmed the number of dead, said in a statement the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical storm delivers deadly blow in Philippines

The first tropical storm to affect the Philippines in 2022 unleashed a deadly deluge as more than two dozen people were killed in landslides and flooding this week. Rescuers waded through chest-deep water in central and southern portions of the country as Tropical Storm Megi, known as Agaton in the Philippines, crawled across the region and unleashed days of tropical downpours. Entire hillsides gave way in the deluge as some areas picked up more than half a foot of rain.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Pilots get "really violent" threats after online rumors wrongly pin devastating floods on cloud seeding

Sydney — An Australian aviation company says it has received more than 100 threats following an online conspiracy theory that its pilots unleashed a flooding disaster by cloud seeding. Conspiracy theorists spread the false claims on social media after weeks of torrential rains led to deadly east coast floods over the past two months, engulfing homes and sweeping cars from the roads.
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Toll in South Africa's deadliest floods on record tops 300

The death toll from devastating floods in and around the South African port city of Durban has risen to 306, the government said Wednesday, after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed. "By the evening of 13th of April, we have been informed that the death toll from the floods disaster in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) province has risen to 306 people" Nonala Ndlovu, spokeswoman for the provincial disaster management department said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Search and rescue efforts bolstered in Philippine disaster

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — As search and rescue efforts increased with the arrival of equipment, the death toll has risen to at least 56, with 28 others missing, after a summer tropical depression that unleashed days of pounding rain caused landslides and floods in the central and southern Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
ASIA
The Associated Press

Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano dormant 800 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Hundreds of small earthquakes have been reported near a volcano in southeast Alaska believed to have been dormant for at least 800 years. The cause of the quakes under Mount Edgecumbe, a volcano near Sitka that resembles Mount Fuji in Japan, are not known. However, they may not be an indication of volcanic activity, said Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.
BBC

Southern Africa storms fuelled by climate change - study

Climate change fuelled heavier rainfall during a series of storms that battered southern Africa earlier this year, scientists say. Analysis from the World Weather Attribution group also showed that such extreme rainfall was more common now. The results of this study show that the damage inflicted by storms in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Extreme genetic drift in the Maniq hunter-gatherers of southern Thailand

Residing in the hills of southern Thailand, the Maniq comprise one of the last hunter-gatherer communities in the world. Although the Maniq are geographically isolated, they share many cultural features with the Semang peoples, most of whom live over the border in Malaysia. Due to the complex relationships among the various communities in mainland Southeast Asia, anthropologists have long debated the demographic history of the area, with one, two, three, or four waves of human migration having been proposed for the region. A recent study in Genome Biology and Evolution by Tobias Göllner, Maximilian Larena, and colleagues titled "Unveiling the genetic history of the Maniq, a primary hunter-gatherer society" provides new insight into the Maniq and their relationships with other indigenous groups in mainland Southeast Asia.
SCIENCE
PBS NewsHour

Climate change worsens cyclones that reach Africa, study says

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Extreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists. Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this year...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

848K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy