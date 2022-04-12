Mayfield High Trojans send Deming Lady Wildcats to 7th straight league loss

DEMING – Mayfield dropped Deming to its seventh straight District 3-5A loss on Monday at Suzie Morales Diamond in the E.J. Hooten Recreational Sports Complex.

During the current slide, the Lady ‘Cats have struggled at the plate and had little – to no – run production. Add a defensive meltdown, and the Trojans left Deming with a 15-0 shutout victory.

Mayfield (10-9 and 6-6) had no problem manufacturing runs on their own. They opened the scoring with four runs on four hits in the top of the third inning and added three more runs on two hits in the top of the fourth. The Trojans padded their lead with a run in the fifth frame and seven more runs in the top of the sixth.

The normally sure-handed Lady ‘Cats’ defense committed six errors that led to seven unearned runs for Troy.

Senior Mayfield pitcher Jordan Rivera checked the ‘Cats on a three-hitter. The power-pitching righthander struck out nine batters and in one stretch she retired 10 straight Lady ‘Cats.

Three Deming seniors provided the offense. Nayeli Trujillo doubled in the bottom of the first, Briana Flores had a bunt-single in the bottom of the fifth, and Bianca Valverde led off the bottom of the sixth with a sharp single to right-field.

Freshman pitcher Jackie Aguayo has been pressed into extended duty with sophomore starter Maribel Enriquez on the shelf due to injury. Aguayo worked all six frames, scattering 12 hits, striking out five batters and walking seven.

Deming is now leveled out at 10-10 overall on the season and the league ledger dips to 6-7.

The same two teams will tangle on Thursday in double-header action at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex in Las Cruces, NM. Game times are at 5 and 7 p.m.

