ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Capitol, government offices, schools close due to blizzard

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A blizzard has led to the closure of the North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area, as well as scores of schools. colleges, government offices and highways Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow is forecast through Thursday. Locally higher amounts up to 30 inches (80 centimeters) are possible.

“This is nutso,” Karley Gosch, of Mandan, said as she braved the strong winds and pelting snow while walking across the city’s Main Street.

No travel was advised in the southwest and south central regions and authorities closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, a distance of about 260 miles (418.43 kilometers). A 50-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 52 was shut down from Jamestown to Carrington. Officials said the conditions were life-threatening.

“This is going to be historic for some areas,” said Jason Anglin, lead meteorologist for the weather service’s Bismarck office. “It’s going to be tough to travel, the impact to the ranching community is going to be big, even the impact to the power community — there’s going to be a lot of water in this snow; it could bring down trees and bring down power lines.”

Gov. Doug Burgum directed the state closures, noting that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated and is coordinating with partners and local emergency managers statewide to ensure that resources, including search and rescue, are available.

Bismarck and Mandan public schools were among those closed Tuesday. Schools sent students home with laptops in preparation for several snowbound days of virtual instruction, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck canceled classes through Thursday. Dickinson State University will move to virtual instruction Tuesday through Thursday. Williston State College will close for the week at midday Tuesday.

Not everyone in the Capital City was deterred by conditions. The Bismarck City Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting at downtown building Tuesday evening despite numerous vehicles becoming stuck in the streets, including a semi-trailer truck.

The nasty weather moved into northeastern North Dakota late in the day, where the Highway Patrol said a 46-year-old man suffered “moderate injuries” when he rear-ended a snowplow in Grand Forks, near the Minnesota border. The patrol reported blizzard conditions at the time.

The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks called off classes for Wednesday.

A sliver of southeastern North Dakota, including the state’s largest city, Fargo, was expected to avoid heavy snow, the National Weather Service said. Flights at the city’s airport were arriving and departing mostly at scheduled times.

The blizzard warning extended into eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota. Several schools were closed in both states. The storm’s timing couldn’t be worse for ranchers in all three states worried about spring calving.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

List of schools closed Friday due to severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some local schools systems announced they will be closed on Friday, March 18, due to the severe weather threat in the area. The National Weather Service has southwestern Alabama in an Enhanced Risk zone. Severe storms with the threat of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible.
MOBILE, AL
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Marshall Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

MARSHALL, Michigan — Marshall Public Schools are closed Thursday while the district and local authorities investigate threats made by a student. Superintendent Becky Jones shared the news in a letter to MPS community members early Thursday morning. “Yesterday evening, several students, staff, and parents were made aware of threats...
MARSHALL, MI
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Education
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Carrington, ND
State
Montana State
City
Jamestown, ND
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota cheer teams celebrate national wins

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO)– A South Dakota cheer and dance studio is celebrating two national wins. Balance Studio members recently attended their first ever U.S. finals in Kansas City. “I was nervous, I was excited, it was a whole variety of different emotions,” said Evelyn Bunker, cheer team member.
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
KELOLAND TV

City elections near; Boever’s autopsy; new USD coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Today is the last day for absentee voting for the Sioux Falls city elections. Both Minnehaha and Lincoln County’s websites say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Watauga Democrat

This week in the archives: Blizzard of 1993, Gypsy moths, metal detectors at high school

Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat. This one was the big one. A furious winter storm ripped through the eastern United States this weekend, blasting most of North Carolina and leaving Watauga County windblown and buried under more than 2 feet of snow, according to a March 17, 1993, article in the Watauga Democrat.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
The Independent

Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado

Firefighters scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures while displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools.Homes were among the structures that had burned, but officials on Wednesday did not have a count of how many were destroyed in the blaze that torched at least 6.4 square miles (16.6 square kilometers) of forest, brush and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Extreme Weather#Ap
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

848K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy