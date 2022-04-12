ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Police: Officers fatally shot armed man suspected in killing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A suspect in an Ohio slaying was fatally shot by officers in northern Kentucky as he came toward them with a loaded revolver, authorities said.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department’s fugitive apprehension squad went to a Covington home Monday with local officers to ask about the suspect, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency.

Body camera footage shows the suspect “immediately came outside and continued towards our officers with a loaded gun pointed at them” and officers fired when he did not comply with several commands to drop the gun, the statement said.

“Any time there is a loss of life, it is a traumatic and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a statement. “Our officers thought they were going to interview the mother of a murder suspect and ultimately had to use deadly force in front of her.”

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office identified the man as Ali Coulter, 20. Coulter was wanted in connection with fatal shooting of Christian Jones, 28, earlier this month, according to court documents.

Cincinnati police identified the officers who fired shots as Charles Knapp, who has been with the force since 2004, and Mark Longworth, who has been with the force since 1998.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said there will be a “thorough and transparent” investigation into the shooting.

Since the shooting took place in Covington, Kentucky State Police are investigating in addition to Cincinnati police.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Covington, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Covington, KY
City
Cincinnati, OH
Covington, KY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
Law & Crime

Alabama Man Accused of Fatally Beating Black Friend with Shovel, Waiting Hours to Calling Cops. Prosecutors Say Race May Have Played a Role.

A man allegedly beat his friend with a shovel and pipe, and left the fatally injured victim to die before calling cops hours later. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, attacked Etienne Murray, 25, under a belief that Murray stole something from him, according a prosecutor in a WKRG report. Authorities suggested in court that race may have played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate. Barnhill is white. Murray was Black.
MOBILE, AL
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Ap
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
rolling out

Why a man was sentenced to 375 years in prison over a social media post

A New Jersey man was sentenced on April 8 to 375 years in prison for murdering two children and a college student in 2016 over a Facebook post. The judge sentenced Jeremy Arrington to three consecutive life sentences for killing 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, her 11-year-old brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, and 23-year-old family friend Syasia McBurroughs.
NEWARK, NJ
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

848K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy