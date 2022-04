"Rowing, like cycling, hasn't traditionally been part of the HBCU experience, and we want to change that,” said the team’s coach Dr. Janas. Saint Augustine’s University, an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in North Carolina is making history in its 155th year, for starting the first ever HBCU women’s rowing team. Consisting of five student athletes, the Saint Augustine team has already been “approved and certified by the American Collegiate Rowing Association (ACRA).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO