Melaleuca donates to Idaho Foodbank to support Idahoans in need

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Melaleuca employees and the Melaleuca Foundation donated $12,500 to the Idaho Foodbank for the purchase of food in Southeast Idaho.

These funds will provide food for up to 50,000 meals.

Melaleuca employees raised more than $34,000 to address food insecurity in Southeast Idaho, and these funds were matched by the Melaleuca Foundation. In addition to the donation to the Idaho Foodbank, Melaleuca also used these funds to support two of the Foodbank’s food distribution partners – The Salvation Army in Idaho Falls and Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.

“We are grateful for the kindness and generosity of Melaleuca employees,” said Kia Shaw, Eastern Branch Manager for the Idaho Foodbank. “This donation from employees and the Melaleuca Foundation will make a significant impact in the lives of Idahoans who are facing food insecurity.”

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator.

