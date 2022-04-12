ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Melaleuca donates to Idaho Foodbank to support Idahoans in need

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Melaleuca employees and the Melaleuca Foundation donated $12,500 to the Idaho Foodbank for the purchase of food in Southeast Idaho.

These funds will provide food for up to 50,000 meals.

Melaleuca employees raised more than $34,000 to address food insecurity in Southeast Idaho, and these funds were matched by the Melaleuca Foundation. In addition to the donation to the Idaho Foodbank, Melaleuca also used these funds to support two of the Foodbank’s food distribution partners – The Salvation Army in Idaho Falls and Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.

“We are grateful for the kindness and generosity of Melaleuca employees,” said Kia Shaw, Eastern Branch Manager for the Idaho Foodbank. “This donation from employees and the Melaleuca Foundation will make a significant impact in the lives of Idahoans who are facing food insecurity.”

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Idaho#Food Distribution#Food Security#Charity#Idahoans#The Melaleuca Foundation#The Salvation Army#Community Food Basket#The Idaho Foodbank
Idaho Falls Zoo receives local and international help at clean-up event

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo received some much-needed help at Saturday's clean-up event. Some of the volunteers were international travelers. Minji Kim began touring America with her family last year. She learned about the zoo clean-up during her family's stay in Idaho. “I was looking around at our falls and looking The post Idaho Falls Zoo receives local and international help at clean-up event appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
