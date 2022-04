Skyline rallied from an early deficit and then Blake Sibert's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth lifted Skyline to a 7-6 home baseball victory over Handley. The Judges took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, Skyline responded with three in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to 4-3. Skyline tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO