ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AL

Police searching for suspect who allegedly buried Hummer in south Alabama

By Debbie Williams
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Twisted and mangled, covered in mud and hardly recognizable as a vehicle at all. Buried underground for six years, a 2006 Hummer truck now sits in an impound lot in Washington County, Alabama.

“A vehicle that was reported stolen and some insurance fraud being related, finding the vehicle buried underground, that’s a first for me,” said Capt. Blake Richardson, chief investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Acting on an anonymous tip, the investigation began earlier this year. Last Thursday , they started digging on a property in the Tibbie community. It wasn’t long before they uncovered what they believed was there all along.

“It appeared the vehicle was four or five feet underground, totally covered up, and had been covered up since 2016,” Richardson said.

2nd inmate dies at Jefferson County Jail in 24 hours

According to the vehicle identification number, the owner of the vehicle is Bruce Eugene Parnell, who has been out of town on business since the investigation became public last week. Parnell has not spoken with investigators, but they say it was Parnell who reported the vehicle stolen back in 2016.

“We do have a person of interest and warrants have been signed on that individual related to this incident,” said Richardson.

Investigators said Parnell was paid more than $22,000 after making an insurance claim on the Hummer. It was one of at least 16 claims he has made over the years. Investigators say they are now reviewing all of his insurance claims to make sure they are legitimate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbP6o_0f6tDBqw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTWMB_0f6tDBqw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J8cz_0f6tDBqw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvlDR_0f6tDBqw00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

Quentin Seaborn
1d ago

16 insurance claims seem like a lot without an investigation. I believe I would have been dropped after 3.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Police#Insurance Fraud#Wkrg#Tibbie
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Chicago

Search on for woman who police say tried to put bag over child's head and kidnap them in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued an alarming warning for the South Shore community Sunday after a woman attacked and tried to kidnap a child.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the details of this every close call for the child are really frightening. Police said it happened in broad daylight around 8 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. The attempted kidnapper came out of an alley with a pile in her hand, police said. She tried to put a white plastic bag on the kid's head and dragged the child to a burnt-orange four-door sedan with a white logo on the rear passenger door, according to police. Police said the suspect hit the child in the head several times with the pole before jumping into the car's passenger door, where a driver was waiting and took off. The driver of the car could not be seen. They fled east in the south alley. It was not clear how old the child who was targeted was. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy