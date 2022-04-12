Police searching for suspect who allegedly buried Hummer in south Alabama

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Twisted and mangled, covered in mud and hardly recognizable as a vehicle at all. Buried underground for six years, a 2006 Hummer truck now sits in an impound lot in Washington County, Alabama.

“A vehicle that was reported stolen and some insurance fraud being related, finding the vehicle buried underground, that’s a first for me,” said Capt. Blake Richardson, chief investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Acting on an anonymous tip, the investigation began earlier this year. Last Thursday , they started digging on a property in the Tibbie community. It wasn’t long before they uncovered what they believed was there all along.

“It appeared the vehicle was four or five feet underground, totally covered up, and had been covered up since 2016,” Richardson said.

According to the vehicle identification number, the owner of the vehicle is Bruce Eugene Parnell, who has been out of town on business since the investigation became public last week. Parnell has not spoken with investigators, but they say it was Parnell who reported the vehicle stolen back in 2016.

“We do have a person of interest and warrants have been signed on that individual related to this incident,” said Richardson.

Investigators said Parnell was paid more than $22,000 after making an insurance claim on the Hummer. It was one of at least 16 claims he has made over the years. Investigators say they are now reviewing all of his insurance claims to make sure they are legitimate.









For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.