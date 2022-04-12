Kargo Names Heidi Gray New Chief People Officer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGray Will Lead Kargo’s People Organization, Integrate Teams from Recent and Future Acquisitions, and Focus on Future Growth. Kargo today announced that Heidi Gray will be the company’s new Chief People Officer. After a series of significant acquisitions including StitcherAds, and potential future acquisitions, Kargo is investing heavily in creating a...

