ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shiba Inu Is Soaring Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Over the last 24 hours as of 9:30 a.m. ET today, the price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) had risen as much as 24% after the token was added to Robinhood's online investing platform. The token also appears to be rising due to an upcoming mechanism being added to the network that would burn SHIB tokens and reduce the overall supply.

So what

Robinhood announced Tuesday morning that it had added four tokens that can now be traded on the platform, including SHIB. The popular online brokerage has been slow to add tokens, largely because CEO Vlad Tenev has wanted to make sure they don't spook regulators by adding tokens that regulators believe are unregistered securities. The four new additions bring Robinhood up to 11 cryptocurrencies available on the platform. In comparison, SoFi's online brokerage offers 30 different cryptocurrencies for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sGfd_0f6tCLmp00

Image source: Getty Images.

The news is good for Shiba Inu because it makes the token accessible to potentially a whole new group of retail traders who have been asking Robinhood for more tokens. The platform has more than 17 million monthly active users.

In other news, Shiba Inu is expected to add a new burning portal to its network, which will burn tokens on every transaction, potentially removing trillions of tokens from circulation, which investors hope will drive up the price. Shiba Inu reportedly has roughly 1 quadrillion tokens in circulation.

Now what

Both of these events seem to be boosts for Shiba Inu. More exposure to millions of retail investors on an easy-to-use trading platform could certainly lead to more purchases, while future burning could take down supply, although I am not sure how much of a dent it would make.

I'm still not interested in investing in this cryptocurrency because it doesn't seem to have any real unique advantage other than a popular following, but these are positive developments for SHIB.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shiba Inu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi#Getty Images
Motley Fool

This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

The luxury goods retailer is facing tough macroeconomic conditions. The 3-for-1 stock split is mainly to help RH manage employee stock options. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
176K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy