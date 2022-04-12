ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent wants to ‘move to zero contact’ with ex Randall Emmett

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
Lala Kent said that in an ideal world, she’d never have to speak to ex Randall Emmett again. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

She’s giving him no Lala.

Lala Kent admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” Monday that she wants ex-fiancé Randall Emmett out of her life completely.

When Andy Cohen asked the “Vanderpump Rules” star whether she and the movie producer are communicating “only as much as it takes to successfully co-parent” their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, she responded, “We parallel parent.”

“I’m trying to move to zero contact,” she explained. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Our Family Wizard, an app that helps exes manage child custody schedules, defines parallel parenting as a “method of co-parenting in which each parent has their own parenting approach when the children are with them.”

Cohen, 53, also asked Kent, 31, whether she was fighting for full custody, which she declined to discuss.

Kent stayed tight-lipped on custody of daughter Ocean.

Page Six broke the news that the reality star had dumped Emmett, 51, in October 2021 after photos surfaced of him hanging out with multiple women in Nashville.

“There will be a day where the truth will come to the light,” Kent teased Monday when asked for examples of Emmett’s wrongdoings.

The Bravolebrity also admitted that she has not listened to Emmett’s side of the story after he appeared on Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s podcast, “Genuinely GG,” in March.

Emmett broke his silence on the split in March.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” the “Irishman” producer said at the time.

“For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate,” he continued. “I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

Kent, on the other hand, has not held back her negative feelings toward her ex. She claimed Emmett hooked up with a 23-year-old the same month she gave birth to Ocean and said he was the “worst thing to ever happen or come into [her] life.” Most recently, Kent said she is not “suffering” because her relationship “wasn’t ever real.”

Kent explained that at the end of the day, she’s thankful for her relationship with Emmett because it gave her Ocean.

However, when Cohen asked Kent whether she wished she had listened to warnings from her co-stars about her ex, she could not totally get onboard.

“I want to say yes, but then I wouldn’t have Ocean, so I just find that it was all supposed to happen for a reason,” she said. “The best thing in my entire life came out of that relationship.”

