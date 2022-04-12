ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Record Watch: Danielle Gibson is knocking on the door of history

By Taylor Jones
 1 day ago

Over the last four seasons, Arkansas softball fans have had the pleasure of watching one of the best to ever put on the uniform, Danielle Gibson .

Since transferring from Arizona State prior to the 2019 season, the Razorbacks’ first baseman has been consistent at the plate, being a great threat to opposing pitchers, as well as helping her team become one of the best in the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas fans may way to pay closer attention than they already are to their prized first baseman because she is on the doorstep of making history. As Arkansas prepares to face Southeast Missouri on Tuesday night, Gibson needs just six home runs to become the program’s all-time leader in home runs.

As of April 12, Gibson sits at 42 home runs as a Razorback, which is one behind Miranda Dixon’s 43 home runs between 2007-10, and five behind the program’s leader in Devon Wallace, who hit 47 home runs between 2012-15.

Gibson is currently on pace to have her best season as a collegiate softball player. She is currently batting .477 with 51 hits, 14 home runs, and 42 RBI. She needs just 11 hits, two home runs, and ten RBI to break personal records.

If Gibson were to break the home run record, it would be the second record that she has broken this season. Earlier in the year, she broke the all-time RBI record held by Miranda Dixon for nearly 12 seasons. Dixon plated 147 runs from 2007-10, Gibson currently has 152.

Arkansas vs. SEMO: Game preview, how to stream Tuesday's midweek twinbill

