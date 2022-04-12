ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Melton talks about his NFL Combine time and upcoming team visits

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Bo Melton certainly opened a lot of eyes at the NFL Combine, the Rutgers wide receiver’s workout performance lending some perspective to his collegiate performance.

Over the past three years, the Rutgers offense has had some struggles at times. Melton, who in 2021 put together a very solid 618 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 55 receptions, suffered a bit from the offense’s struggles.

But his showing at the NFL Combine certainly creates some intrigue, especially a 4.34 time in the 40 shows that Melton has the type of speed that NFL teams crave.

“Three months worth of training, We really worked on all that stuff during training starting with the 40-yard dash – the main thing that you train for. Running that time, satisfied me a lot. I was training a long time for it. So I was very happy,” Melton told ‘Rutgers Wire.’

“I ran close to that during training. I run like a 4.36 range, 4.37 or a 4.38 range. But I knew that in front of everybody, I wanted to do well.”

Melton’s move up the draft board began earlier this offseason when he showed very well and earned rave reviews at the Senior Bowl. He capped off a strong week of practice with two catches for 18 yards and three returns for 25 yards.

Melton has three local workouts scheduled with NFL teams as well as Zoom calls with several other teams ahead of this month’s NFL draft.

“I go to the local days for the Philadelphia Eagles , New York Giants and the New York Jets . I had a workout with the [ New Orleans ] Saints already,” Melton said.

“I talk with a lot of teams in Zoom calls. I had meetings with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans . This upcoming week I’ve got calls with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals .”

Melton spoke to ‘Rutgers Wire’ following an autograph signing at the ‘ Morris County Card Show ‘ in early April at the Embassy Suites in Parsippany, N.J. Several dozen fans signed up for Melton’s autograph, many dressed in Rutgers gear. The show featured 90 tables.

