United Way officials explain need for Alliance jobs program

As the United Way of Greater Stark County celebrates its 100th year of serving the community, it will once again have a presence in Alliance.

Founded in 1922 as the Canton Welfare Foundation, the United Way operated for many years with three divisions – one in Alliance, one in central Stark County, and one in western Stark County. In 2004, it was unified into one entity and has been housed in Canton. Although the United Way continued to support endeavors in Alliance, it was somewhat under the radar due to its lack of an office in the Carnation City.

But that’s all changing, according to Lydia Carmany and Robin Seemann, who spoke during the March 30 meeting of the Alliance Rotary Club about the United Way and Prosperity@Work, a solution-driven program that is dedicated to improving workplace retention, productivity, advancement, financial stability, and the well-being of employees.

Carmany is the manager of individual donor relations, and Seemann is the director of the Prosperity@Work program, which will house a full-time representative in the Alliance Chamber of Commerce office as a pilot program through at least April 2023.

United Way will also hire a part-time VITA tax preparer in January 2023 that will be available for the duration of the tax season for companies who would like to offer free tax preparation to employees.

United Way is fully funding both positions.

“We want to see if the community has a need of it, which we assume that it does,” said Carmany. “Depending on the demand for that service, we will look not only to continue this partnership with the chamber, but to expand to other targeted neighborhoods throughout Stark County.”

The program will provide 1,000 hours of free and confidential resource connecting services to Alliance area businesses who are associated with the Chamber, with a limit of 10 free hours per business. After those initial 10 hours are used, employers can access additional hours on a graduating scale.

What is Prosperity@Work

Prosperity@Work collaborates with businesses to provide a unique employee benefit program. The program coordinates wraparound support services and resources with community partners and to bridge gaps and provide solutions to employees facing non-work-related challenges in their daily lives, thereby reducing the burden on human resources departments.

“Our model is stability today for prosperity tomorrow,” explained Seemann.

Prosperity@Work services are provided with the goal of helping employees address non-work-related personal and family challenges that interfere with their health and financial wellness, so they can have the ability to be productive and focus on work and their career.

“The goal is that the employee does not bring problems from home to work,” added Seemann, who noted than 36 percent of nearly 8,000 local employees surveyed said that their financial and personal worries have become a distraction at work or has impacted their productivity on the job.

Nationally, the average employee dealing with financial problems spends four hours each week focusing on those things, which gives added costs to employer and to fellow employees who are trying to make up for that lack of productivity.

“How can you focus on your job when you are worried about things like your electric being shut off or your car being repossessed?” asked Seemann. “The truth is that people bring personal barriers to work.”

And when employees are so focused on issues at home that they are not focused on their job, it can cause accidents, which can be very costly for business.

Prosperity@Work provides employees with a resource connector that engages with employees and identifies their unique needs. The resource connector will refer them to trusted resources that partner with United Way in the community that can help them solve those personal issues. The plan is tailored to the individual and focuses on solutions.

“The fact is that businesses lose time and money when employees bring their personal barriers to work,” said Seemann, who added there are many benefits for companies who offer P@W as part of a benefits package to its employees, including improved productivity, improved employee satisfaction, and greater engagement which leads to less on-the-job-distractions, greater employee retention and better employee recruitment.

Is there a need for Prosperity@Work?

In 2020, the United Way commissioned a study on childhood poverty that revealed some very stark statistics about Stark County, which included the fact that 45% of county residents who were living in poverty were employed at least part time.

“Employment doesn’t always mean prosperity,” explained Carmany. “This is an urgent need that needs to be addressed in the community.”

Carmany also shared the following statistic revealed by the study:

• 31 percent of households in Alliance qualify as ALICE. (asset limited, income constrained, employed).

• Alliance’s child poverty rate is 31.2%, according to pre-pandemic figures.

• In Alliance, 23%of households fall below the Federal poverty line.

• More than 20,000 Stark County children live in poverty

• Canton, which has a childhood poverty rate of 56.9%, is tied with Youngstown for the second-highest child poverty rate in the U.S. with a total population greater than 65,000 people.

“When people don’t have enough money to survive, they are forced to make difficult decisions, all of which impact their children,” said Carmany. “Children who are hungry or without adequate clothing have difficulty focusing on their studies, and living in an unstable financial state leads to perpetuating a cycle of poverty.”

She added that even those not struggling with poverty, feels its impact.

“When individuals and families in our community struggle, it impacts all of us,” said Carmany. “And when our neighbors succeed, our whole community succeeds.”

For more information about Prosperity@Work, contact Seemann at 330-491-9983.