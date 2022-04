SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- PG&E said that 288 people have been without power since 8:33 a.m. Monday. PG&E still doesn't know what caused the power outages but power is estimated to be restored by noon. The outage is primarily in the De Laveaga Park area. The post Nearly 300 people in Santa Cruz without power appeared first on KION546.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO