ALLERGY ALERT: Undeclared soy and wheat

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
This company is sending out an allergy alert. Van Law Food Products, Inc. issues allergy alert. On undeclared soy and wheat in product. Van Law Foods is recalling Caesar dressing due to the...

