ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

The Upside: Dog greeter eases fears at local dental practice

By Stephanie Rivas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kck0u_0f6tAKyW00

COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — A Coxsackie dental practice has a new take on calming fears during visits, and all it takes is one furry staff member. Cara lets her coworkers take care of all the cleaning and the drilling but she’s there to lend a paw to calm patients down.

The Upside: Local WWII Veteran celebrates 100 years

Cara is a golden doodle and a full-time “greeter” at Coxsackie Dental Arts. She belongs to Dr. Kurt Froehlich, who has been a dentist for over 30 years. He started bringing Cara to work five years ago, and now, he’ll never go back because she’s such an asset to the team.

“She’ll know who may be the most anxious of all the patients in the chair, and she’ll go right to that person. And as soon as that happens, it’s better than any drug you can give somebody,” Froehlich said.

The Upside: Puppy visits bring smiles to Troy nursing home

And fear at the dentist is more prevalent than one might think. According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, over a third of Americans have dental anxiety or fear. “For dentists, it’s an extra tough job because we’re doing procedures on patients, and they are awake, they’re conscious,” Froehlich said. “And having something, an animal, that can relate to the person is quite different.”

Of course, there are exceptions for Cara’s use, a patient with allergies or on the rare chance someone doesn’t like dogs. However, according to Dr. Froehlich, Cara knows when to tend to her other admirers.

Service dogs in training take trip to Disneyland

Dr. Froehlich added that although the trend of “facility dogs” like Cara is growing in popularity, he wishes it was more commonplace in dentistry and other medical practices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Local veterinarians raising money to help a good dog get a second chance

Local veterinarians are working to give a good dog a second chance of life. Louise is a Goldendoodle that was born with knee issues that needs expensive surgery to correct. She was given to Vinton Veterinary hospital because her owners could not take care of her, so veterinarians there stepped in to help.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coxsackie, NY
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental takes the fear out of dentistry and are experts at small dental implants

ST. LOUIS – Troy Family Dental totally understands the fear and anxiety people have over going to the dentist. Many had painful and traumatic experiences, and that’s why they end up in the chair at Troy Family Dental. The doctors and staff can go over sedation dentistry with you and make you feel at ease. They also are experts at dental implants, and they can see if you are a good candidate for their smaller dental implants. Give them a call to ask all of your questions!
TROY, IL
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Greeter#Service Dogs#Veteran#Coxsackie Dental Arts#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Pets
NEWS10 ABC

Overnight flood rips through Lake George hotel lot

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy