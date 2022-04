WAUKESHA, Wis. — The worker shortage is impacting the dental field. It is especially true when it comes to both dental hygienists and dental assistants. A recent survey published in the Journal of Dental Hygiene found that 8% of dental hygienists left the field during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, many others are retiring without new qualified people to replace them.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO