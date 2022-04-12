Man dead after semi overturns on SR 235 in Fairborn ID’d

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The person killed in a crash in Fairborn on Tuesday has been identified.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a semi overturned on State Route 235 near North Byron Road around 11 a.m.

The semi, driven by 68-year-old Julian Hill, of Springfield, was heading north on the state route when it went off the right side of the road and overturned.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 235 was closed near North Byron Road for several hours after the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

